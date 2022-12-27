Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Celularity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Celularity’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.20. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 76.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

