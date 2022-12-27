FY2023 EPS Estimates for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.80). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.
iBio Trading Up 1.0 %
IBIO opened at $0.43 on Monday. iBio has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
