FY2023 EPS Estimates for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.80). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

iBio Trading Up 1.0 %

IBIO opened at $0.43 on Monday. iBio has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iBio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in iBio by 182.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iBio by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 136,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 127.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

