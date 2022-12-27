Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Shares of LULU opened at $311.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.28. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

