AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £130 ($156.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

AZN stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

