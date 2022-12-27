Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lifted by William Blair

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.69 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

