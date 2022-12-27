CalAmp Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CalAmp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for CalAmp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CalAmp’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

CalAmp Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

CAMP opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.21. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins bought 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,698,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 458,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,886. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CalAmp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

