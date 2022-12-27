China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $7.10 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Stories

