LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

