LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
