StockNews.com Lowers Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Hold

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.