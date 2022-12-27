Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
