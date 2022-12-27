StockNews.com Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.