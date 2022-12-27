StockNews.com Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance
Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
