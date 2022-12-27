Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

