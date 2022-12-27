StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Get Trevena alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.