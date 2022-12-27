Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.86 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,896 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 913,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

