Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEI. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

HEICO Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of HEICO

HEICO stock opened at $154.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.