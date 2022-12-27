Brokers Set Expectations for EMCORE Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EMCORE in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for EMCORE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for EMCORE’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on EMCORE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

EMKR stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

