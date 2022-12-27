Brokers Set Expectations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($11.35) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

NEPT opened at $0.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

