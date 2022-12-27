Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

REG opened at $62.64 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

