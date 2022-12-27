HC Wainwright Comments on Applied Digital Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a report released on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,425,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,087.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,087.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $832,750. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Further Reading

