Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered by Analyst

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

