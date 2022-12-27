William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

PAYX opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

