Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $525.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -319.44%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

