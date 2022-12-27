Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.43. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.53 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

