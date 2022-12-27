Oppenheimer Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

