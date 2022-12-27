DA Davidson Comments on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Friday, December 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOG. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $26,684,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $9,758,000. Finally, H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

