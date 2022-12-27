FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

