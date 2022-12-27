Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Midstream Partners, LP’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WES. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of WES opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 69,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 181,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

