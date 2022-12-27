FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.01) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of PRTA opened at $57.82 on Monday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,621.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,911 shares of company stock worth $10,894,320. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

