MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

