HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fury Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

