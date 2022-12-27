Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inspirato in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISPO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of ISPO opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Inspirato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

