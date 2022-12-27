Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of TECK opened at $38.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

