Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sampo Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sampo Oyj in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sampo Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sampo Oyj’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj



Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

