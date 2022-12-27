Cormark Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

