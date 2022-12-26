ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.23 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

