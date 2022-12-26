Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

