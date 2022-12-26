Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.09.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

