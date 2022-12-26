Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 13,913 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 119,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 77,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 35.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

