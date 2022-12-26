Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 119,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 77,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 35.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

