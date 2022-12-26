ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.71 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $266.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day moving average is $283.39. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

