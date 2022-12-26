Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

