Advocate Group LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

