Advocate Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.
INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
