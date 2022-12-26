Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
