Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

