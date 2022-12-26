Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 299,094 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

