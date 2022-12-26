CFO4Life Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

