Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.5% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $147.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

