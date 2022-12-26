ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 658 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

