Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

