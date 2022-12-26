ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 320,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Argus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

